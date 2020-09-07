Western Standard LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Winmark makes up about 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $1,087,727.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,253,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock worth $4,316,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.37. 18,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,542. The company has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.24.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.