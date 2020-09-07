Western Standard LLC Purchases Shares of 46,000 Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Enviva Partners accounts for approximately 2.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.14% of Enviva Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Enviva Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period.

EVA stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.03. 113,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,500. Enviva Partners LP has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $167.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 510.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

