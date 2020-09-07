Western Standard LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Western Standard LLC cut its stake in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 178,991 shares during the period. Hoegh LNG Partners makes up approximately 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.21% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

HMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Danske lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,163. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.83%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Hoegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

