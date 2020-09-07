Western Standard LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Western Standard LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel accounts for approximately 2.8% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLA. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth about $773,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,840 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million.

Delta Apparel Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

