Western Standard LLC Takes Position in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX)

Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 245,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Endologix comprises 0.2% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Endologix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Endologix during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Endologix by 298.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Endologix during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

ELGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of ELGX stock remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. 269,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Endologix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $989,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Endologix Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

