Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.64. 2,302,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

