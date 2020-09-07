Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WLL. Cowen raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

NYSE:WLL opened at $22.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146,623 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

