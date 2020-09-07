WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives $7.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,375. The stock has a market cap of $496.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 665,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 59,973 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 44.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,350 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 24.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 230,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.