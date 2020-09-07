Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Wix.Com makes up 1.6% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 3.54% of Wix.Com worth $451,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 58.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.Com during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 25.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $102.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $149.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

Shares of Wix.Com stock traded down $12.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.49. 1,224,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.76 and its 200 day moving average is $199.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -100.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.