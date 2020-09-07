WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $152.87 Million

Brokerages expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce $152.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.81 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $183.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $638.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $626.61 million to $649.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $594.33 million, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $606.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.44. 164,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

