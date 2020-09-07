WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$98.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSP shares. Laurentian set a C$100.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 target price on WSP Global and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$88.24. The stock had a trading volume of 206,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,096. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.93. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that WSP Global will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.