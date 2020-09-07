W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,730.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $40,928.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,177 shares in the company, valued at $561,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 515,429 shares of company stock worth $1,113,903. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,104. The company has a market cap of $297.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.16. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

