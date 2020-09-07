Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $11.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.26 billion to $11.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,027,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,214,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 896,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 522,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,540,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,756. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

