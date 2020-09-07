Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 187.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,731,000 after purchasing an additional 678,675 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 92.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

XEL traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $70.02. 2,518,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

