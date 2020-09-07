XMax Market Capitalization Tops $8.76 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, XMax has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar. XMax has a total market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $679,230.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Graviex, OTCBTC and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.01 or 0.05114060 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00053094 BTC.

XMax Token Profile

XMax is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,311,049,871 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

XMax Token Trading

XMax can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, Hotbit, DDEX, Coinrail, Graviex, CryptoBridge, ABCC and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

