XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered XP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of XP in the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in XP by 135.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 267,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 153,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in XP during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000.

XP stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.81. 1,074,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,739. XP has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

