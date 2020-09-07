XRP Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.78 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC on major exchanges including BitMarket, LakeBTC, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, XRP has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $10.93 billion and $1.78 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00119958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00213547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.96 or 0.01656491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000312 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00173765 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00144808 BTC.

XRP Profile

XRP’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,892,199 coins and its circulating supply is 45,011,240,343 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com/xrp . The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Kuna, ZB.COM, Coinone, Coinbe, BitFlip, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, Braziliex, OKEx, Bitbank, Korbit, Exmo, Independent Reserve, Sistemkoin, Indodax, BTC Trade UA, B2BX, Poloniex, C2CX, OpenLedger DEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, BCEX, CoinEgg, Exrates, BitMarket, Koinex, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc, MBAex, BitBay, Coindeal, Gatehub, DragonEX, Liquid, Kraken, WazirX, LiteBit.eu, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Cryptohub, BtcTurk, Coinhub, RippleFox, Binance, Ovis, Bitsane, GOPAX, Ripple China, Huobi, BX Thailand, Cryptomate, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Bitlish, FCoin, CEX.IO, Bitso, Coinsuper, Bitstamp, DigiFinex, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC, LakeBTC, Stellarport, Coinrail, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Koineks, Bithumb, Covesting, Bitinka, Upbit, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, BTC Markets and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

