Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Evolus reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evolus.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of EOLS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 373,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Evolus by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

