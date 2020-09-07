Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Xcel Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,027,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,219,000 after purchasing an additional 591,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $911,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,395,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,166,000 after purchasing an additional 180,196 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,028,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,682,000 after purchasing an additional 228,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,756. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

