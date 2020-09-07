Zacks: Analysts Expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Announce -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.79) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.70). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 416%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.19). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 69.27% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The company had revenue of $91.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million.

ASPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 69,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,099. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,836.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

