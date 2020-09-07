Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($0.98). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,314 shares of company stock worth $3,709,014 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 35.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.62. 1,394,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.46. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

