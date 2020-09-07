Zacks: Analysts Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $3.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $4.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $6.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $19.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.42 million to $36.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $35.18 million, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $84.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

