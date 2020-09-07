Zacks: Analysts Expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of FCF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 750,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $822.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.08. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

