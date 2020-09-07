Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,309 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,653,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after buying an additional 3,395,052 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 619.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,887,000 after buying an additional 1,631,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,620,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after buying an additional 853,964 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,129. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

