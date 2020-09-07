Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INSP. Bank of America lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

In related news, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,373.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 469,714 shares of company stock valued at $47,657,721. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 97,279 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSP traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,721. The company has a current ratio of 20.48, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $126.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

