Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Post $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $1.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $12.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 15,885,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,019. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The stock has a market cap of $715.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

