Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Celsius posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 1.84%.

CELH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $14.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 866,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,690. Celsius has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.12 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

