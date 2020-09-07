Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2020

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $40.19 million to $40.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.38% of IRIDEX worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,835. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit