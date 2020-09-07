Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Brokerages predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.37 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $33.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $40.19 million to $40.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 35.91% and a negative net margin of 20.65%.

IRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 290,565 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 6.38% of IRIDEX worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.00. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,835. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

