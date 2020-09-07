Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,006. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 324.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $91,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.