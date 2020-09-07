Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.55 Million

Analysts predict that International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) will post sales of $89.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.60 million and the lowest is $89.50 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $339.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.00 million to $340.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $375.05 million, with estimates ranging from $370.50 million to $379.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of International Money Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Money Express presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, insider Jeremy L. Kuiper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,948.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Money Express by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in International Money Express by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 196,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $630.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

