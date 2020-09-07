Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Scpharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.25. 54,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 20.67 and a quick ratio of 20.67. The company has a market cap of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Scpharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in shares of Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

