Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. United Continental posted sales of $11.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $16.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $33.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,010,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726,268 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in United Continental by 223.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,295,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,276,491 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,848,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Continental by 519.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 496,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 416,433 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 33,121,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,398,388. United Continental has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

