Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on NPTN. MKM Partners cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered NeoPhotonics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.93.

NeoPhotonics stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $325.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.26.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $112,356.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 916,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 688,848 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

