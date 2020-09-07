Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Omeros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Omeros from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $545.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Omeros by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Omeros by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Omeros during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

