ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,086.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $108,253.68 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZCore has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $10.39, $5.60 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,285,240 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50, $24.68, $13.77, $24.43 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

