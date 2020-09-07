Zel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.48 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1.48 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00597060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00083391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00061389 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000481 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 113,097,600 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.