Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZION. DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of ZION opened at $33.68 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,487,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,104,000 after buying an additional 732,772 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,596,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,275,000 after buying an additional 190,624 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,836,000 after buying an additional 1,306,565 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

