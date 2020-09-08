-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Snap posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,324,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock worth $102,366,324.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snap by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,190,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

