-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Snap posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,324,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $83,693,254.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,623,643 shares of company stock worth $102,366,324.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Snap by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Snap by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,190,000. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

