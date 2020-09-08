$0.41 EPS Expected for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Jeld-Wen reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jeld-Wen stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 283,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. Jeld-Wen has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

