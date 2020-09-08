-$0.76 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). AnaptysBio posted earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 13th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANAB shares. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 144.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 188,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,689. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.72. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.