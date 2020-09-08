-$1.23 EPS Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.76). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 346%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Cinemark by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 90,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Cinemark by 13.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 90.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 416,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,199,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $39.81.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

