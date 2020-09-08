1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €30.24 ($35.58).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of DRI traded up €0.42 ($0.49) on Thursday, hitting €23.23 ($27.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €21.85. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €32.88 ($38.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

