$166.60 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $166.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $378.60 million. Cinemark posted sales of $821.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $805.30 million to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNK traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 416,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,186. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $39.81.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

