$18.10 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will announce sales of $18.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.30 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $70.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $71.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.30 million, with estimates ranging from $69.10 million to $73.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 464,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.73. 38,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,851. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.26. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

