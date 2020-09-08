$330.05 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) will announce sales of $330.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the lowest is $328.55 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $261.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

NYSE VLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,865. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

