42,373 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000. Zoetis makes up about 1.8% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 90,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

