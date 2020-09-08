454,098 Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 454,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,440,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $160,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

CARR stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 146,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,778,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.73. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

