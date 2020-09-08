$532.91 Million in Sales Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to announce sales of $532.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $537.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $527.50 million. Foundation Building Materials posted sales of $564.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. Foundation Building Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

FBM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.47. 238,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,112. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

