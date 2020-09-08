$65.66 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $65.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.21 million and the highest is $66.10 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $66.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $274.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $276.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $284.48 million, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $288.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 160.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 50,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 31,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 65.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,802,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after buying an additional 213,802 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANGO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.68.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.