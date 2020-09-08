$665.85 Million in Sales Expected for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report sales of $665.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $633.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Laureate Education reported sales of $773.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 689,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 572,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 924,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

